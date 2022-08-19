KL Rahul gives classy reply on being asked to follow MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma's captaincy methods

KL Rahul gives epic response on following MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma

KL Rahul led India to a stunning 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first ODI in Harare on Thursday. It was Rahul's first win as India's captain, which came in only his second series as the leader of Men in Blue. Having played under the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Rahul has fine-tuned his skills under some glorious names in world cricket.

Ahead of the first ODI however, the Karnataka batsman was quizzed about following in the shoes of Dhoni, Rohit and Virat, to which Rahul gave an apt reply. He insisted that in his short-stint as captain, he has tried to maintain originality while allowing others to fully express themselves.

When quizzed if Rahul would want to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Dhoni and others, Rahul said during the pre-match press conference, "I can't go out there and be someone else. Then I won't be fair to myself, to the team, or to the game. I try and be myself and let the other players be themselves as they want."

He would then go on to say that his name shouldn't be mentioned in the same breath as Dhoni or others because they're all legends who have achieved incredible things with the Indian team.

"Jo naam aapne lie (the names that you've taken) I can't even compare myself with these guys (MSD), their numbers and achievement are far greater in terms of what they have done for the country, and I don't think any name could be taken in the same breath," the 29-year-old said.

Before the first ODI against Zimbabwe, Rahul had led India in three ODIs and a Test match, and he had lost all of them. Thus, the talented batsman finally was able to bring an end to his losing streak as captain courtesy of an incredible team display from India.

Deepak Chahar picked up 3 wickets in his comeback match and was ably supported by his fellow pacers as India restricted Zimbabwe to a total of 189 runs, and then scored the required total with 20 overs to spare, without losing a single wicket.

While Rahul didn't get the chance to bat, he would be satisfied with Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill's half-centuries.