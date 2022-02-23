KL Rahul donates Rs 31 lakh for young prodigy's surgery, netizens are all hearts

Team India's vice-captain KL Rahul's heartwarming gesture is winning the internet, as he came to the rescue of an aspiring 11-year-old cricketer who suffered from a rare blood disease. Rahul donated Rs 31 lakh urgently required for the surgery of Varad Nalawade, who had to undergo a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT).

Varad's father Sachin, an insurance agent by profession, alongside his mother Swapna Jha, had started a campaign in December 2021 to fundraise 35 lakh rupees required for their son's treatment.

In September last year, Varad was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, a rare blood disorder. Basically, his blood platelets are very low, and thus he is susceptible to infection, as his immune system is very weak. A normal fever also takes months to cure, and thus a BMT was the only way to cure Varad's disease.

Thanks to KL Rahul, the young cricketer has been treated and he is recuperating now. Rahul's team had gotten in touch with Varad's family as soon as they came to know about his condition and the 29-year-old cricketer has given a new lease of life to Varad.

Speaking about his generous act, Rahul said, "When I came to know about Varad's condition, my team got in touch with GiveIndia so that we can help him in any way we could."

He further added, "I am glad that the surgery was successful, and he is doing well. I hope Varad gets back on his feet at the earliest and goes on to achieve his dreams. I hope my contribution inspires more and more people to come forward and help those in need."

Netizens on Twitter meanwhile were full of praise for Rahul after his heartwarming gesture.

