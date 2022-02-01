'Best quality KL Rahul has..': Gautam Gambhir opines on captaincy tenure of Lucknow Super Giants skipper

Former Indian opener and World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir has stated that it's too early to judge KL Rahul's captaincy tenure. Rahul led India in the ODI series versus South Africa, and he also led the Men in Blue during the second Test when Virat Kohli was out through injury.

Unfortunately, India lost all of their matches under KL Rahul's captaincy, but Gambhir feels it wasn't the right thing to judge Rahul's captaincy credentials.

Gambhir further lavished praise on the 29-year-old who will lead Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Rahul was the skipper of Punjab Kings for the past two seasons, but despite his stellar performances was unable to propel the franchise into playoffs.

Speaking at the event of Lucknow Super Giants' logo launch, Gambhir, who has been roped in as a mentor for the Sanjiv-Goenka owned Lucknow franchise, asserted that Rahul possesses fine attributes as a skipper, and his future is indeed very bright.

"Sometimes we start relating someone just with performances and the results. It's too early to judge someone by just captaining 4 game," said Gambhir.

He further added, "But the most important attribute a leader should have is he doesn't fly too high that he doesn't go down too deep either. That is probably the best quality KL Rahul has. Always captaincy is a work in progress. You can never say, as a player or as a leader, that you have achieved everything. You want to keep improving every day. You got to be the best of yourself till the last day of your career."

"Whatever I have seen of KL, he has a great, great future ahead not only as a batter but as a leader as well. Because that is a quality that very few people have - being calm and composed. When you start doing that, that reflects on the entire team as well," enthused Gambhir.

After buying KL Rahul for a record sum of INR 17 crores, Lucknow Super Giants will have a purse value of Rs 58 crores heading into the IPL 2022 mega auction on February 12,13.