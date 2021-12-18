Search icon
IPL 2022: Lucknow IPL franchise name former Indian World Cup winner as mentor

The rights for Lucknow based IPL franchise was won by Sanjiv Goenka owned RPSG group, for a staggering bid of Rs 7090 crores.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2021, 03:34 PM IST

The Lucknow based Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, is making big moves in the market. A day after announcing Andy Flower would be taking over the head coach's role, the newly found IPL franchise has further added steel to its backroom staff by roping-in former World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir as a mentor. 

Gambhir, who himself led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL titles would be a handy addition, as the Lucknow based franchise owners continue to tick all the boxes ahead of the all-important mega IPL auction. 

For the unversed, the currently unnamed Lucknow based franchise will be one of the two new teams joining the IPL ahead of next season. Sanjiv Goenka back RPSG group had earlier won the bid for the Lucknow based franchise, for a staggering sum of Rs 7090 crores.

The $7 billion conglomerate previously came close to tasting IPL glory with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants who had reached the IPL final in 2017 but were beaten by Mumbai Indians on the last ball. 

In order to get their hands on the trophy with a new franchise, the RPSG group have made two stunning moves with the appointment of Gautam Gambhir and Andy Flower.

Furthermore, as per various reports, the Lucknow based franchise has zeroed down on KL Rahul, whom they want as their skipper for IPL 2022 season. 

Rahul previously plied his trade for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) but was released ahead of the mega auction, and is currently in South Africa, preparing for the upcoming Test series versus the Proteas.

Also, it is being reported that KL Rahul will be promoted to Virat Kohli's deputy for the upcoming Test series, owing to Rohit Sharma's hamstring injury.  

