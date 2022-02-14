End of bromance: List of 'friends' who won't be part of SAME IPL team in 2022

A look at some of the bromances which won't be seen in the upcoming IPL 2022.

After two days of extreme bidding wars and 600 players going under the hammer for 10 teams to pick them up, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction came to an end. While for some it was a great opportunity to be picked, for some, it was a sad ending as they went unsold.

In fact, many big names couldn't get buyers, while plenty of young talents were taken for a lot more money than they would have expected. That's the beauty of the IPL.

Now with the auction ended, fans who attentively paid attention to all the players will also be having to say bye to their favourite player combos from their favourite teams.

A look at some of the bromances which won't be seen in the upcoming IPL 2022.