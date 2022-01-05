Kapil Dev's reply to fan's letter written in 1980s will truly melt your heart

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has had his fair share of success in life. He led India, an underdog team to the pinnacle of the cricket World Cup in 1983, and despite all of that, he was a humble man through and through.

Recently, a fan of Kapil Dev shared quite an interesting story on LinkedIn, revealing just how humble Kapil Dev was, even at the peak of his career.

The fan wrote that he adored Kapil Dev even before he led India to the World Cup. The fan, a little boy of just 9 years of age, wrote a letter to Kapil Dev in the 1980s. At the time, Kapil Dev had just won two back-to-back 'man of the series' awards and was about to be promoted as the skipper of the Indian team.

In his letter, the fan had asked Kapil Dev for a coloured photograph of his icon, along with his autograph. While all this may be all too common in today's social media age, a request like this was a truly audacious attempt back in the day, because it was a very rare thing to do at that time. The fan nonetheless, wrote his letter and sent it to Kapil Dev.

Many weeks passed, but the fan didn't receive any reply. Many people even made fun of the person who had written the letter, but he nonetheless, decided to have faith.

And then one day, a letter arrived, from the man himself, Kapil Dev despite having achieved so much, replied with a handwritten letter to his fan.

In his letter, the fan revealed, Kapil had thanked his fan for the tremendous love he had shown to his idol. Kapil also apologised to the fan, because he had sent a black and white photo of himself, instead of a colour photograph as requested by the fan. Kapil also explained in his letter, that he only had that black and white picture available at that time.

Kapil Dev further wrote that he hoped to keep giving joy to his fans through his game and that they would keep adoring him in return.

The fan revealed in his LinkedIn post that he still has that letter from Kapil Dev, despite the fact that four decades have passed, and now, after watching Kapil Dev's movie '83, the fan's son has also started to adore Kapil Dev.

Truly an inspirational story, that further highlights why cricket is much more than just a sport, it's an emotion.