'Just get me the wicket and do whatever you want': Ishant Sharma on Virat Kohli's reaction to his impersonation of Smith

India pacer Ishant Sharma's impression of Steve Smith during the 2017 Test series against Australia is one event no one will ever forget. The on-field banter between the two had led to a number of memes coming up.

Talking about the same, Ishant in BCCI video to India batsman Mayank Agarwal, talked about the banter and how the skipper Virat Kohli reacted on the same.

In the video, Mayank asked Ishant about Kohli’s reaction, who was standing at the slips and was seen chuckling at Ishant’s hilarious dig.

In response, Ishant said: “He is an aggressive captain, he loves it when you show aggression and he doesn’t tell you anything for that".

Explaining his banter with Smith, Ishant further said that he was trying to make Smith uncomfortable to get his wicket. “We had lost the Pune Test, and the series was on the line. The wicket on Bengaluru had its ups-and-downs. You try your best to upset the batsman. He was playing and doing all sorts of things. I tried my best to upset him. I knew if I could get his wicket, we can win the match. So, I was trying to get him out of his comfort zone. I knew if he became comfortable, he could win the match.”

Also read Ishant Sharma finally reveals real reason behind him mimicking Steve Smith during IND-AUS Bengaluru Test

While this was fun banter, the bowler had once been suspended while playing against Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal. He had copped a one-match suspension during a Test match in September 2015 and it had forced the fast-bowler to miss the first Test against South Africa the month after.

Ishant recalled Kohli's reaction on the same and said, “He always says just get me the wicket and do whatever you want. He just tells me not to get banned. So, when I was banned in Sri Lanka he came again and said do everything you want but just don’t get banned,” he further added.