HomeCricket

Cricket

Jofra Archer set to reportedly miss BBL

Here's why Jofra Archer may pull out of the BBL 2020-21 season with IPL 2020 right around the corner!

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 15, 2020, 08:14 PM IST

England cricketer Jofra Archer has opted to pull out of the 2020-21 edition of the Biga Bash League (BBL), claiming that he has had enough of the 'bubbles' in the current year amid the COVID-19 outbreak and is now eager to spend some quality family time.

Archer has been in terrific form for England in their three-match T20I and ODI series against Australia, who also bowled a clinical spell during the Three-Lions' 24-run in the 2nd ODI at Old Trafford.

"I’ll tell you; it has been mentally challenging. I‘ll be honest with you, I don’t know if I have much more bubbles left in me for the rest of the year. I haven’t seen my family, really, since February," Archer was quoted as saying by FoxSports.

"The IPL is going to be most of October, November, we’re going to South Africa hopefully as well. That only leaves me with a few weeks in December for the rest of the year. I love my Hobart family, but I think I need to spend some time with my real family as well," he added.

"When the year turns, we’re going to be back in the bubble in the UAE and then India. Family time is really important, especially when you actually cannot see them physically. So, any time off I’m going to spend with them," he further claimed.

The 2020-21 season of the BBL is scheduled for a December 3 kick off with defending champions Sydney Sixers taking on Hobart Hurricanes.

As far as IPL 2020 is concerned, Archer is expected to play yet another key role with Rajasthan Royals, who will be playing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their first match of the campaign on September 22.

Live tv

