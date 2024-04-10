Twitter
Cricket

'Jisko cricket ka C nahi pata...': Virat Kohli's childhood coach slams critics over batter's IPL strike-rate

Kohli ended up tying with Manish Pandey for the slowest century in IPL history, taking 67 balls to reach the milestone.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 07:07 PM IST

X/ Screengrab
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star player, Virat Kohli, delivered a breathtaking performance at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, scoring an impressive 113 runs off just 72 balls against the Rajasthan Royals. As he neared his century, Kohli faced both praise and criticism for his innings, with many questioning his strike rate.

In a surprising turn of events, Kohli ended up tying with Manish Pandey for the slowest century in IPL history, taking 67 balls to reach the milestone. Despite this record, Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, fiercely defended his player against critics of his strike rate, accusing them of having ulterior motives and pushing a hidden agenda.

“Look, this is a lobby which is running an agenda. They’re just pushing an agenda, and as fans or true analysts, we don’t care about their agenda. See, the king will always be the king. A person who knows even the ‘C’ of cricket would never do such nonsense,” Sharma said speaking on India News.

Aside from Kohli, none of the other batters were able to reach the 50-run mark in the innings. As a result, RCB only managed to score 182 runs, which RR easily chased down in the second innings.

“People who are saying this nonsense, I think they don’t know the context of the match, what the situation of the match was and how the team was struggling,” Sharma said.

“They speak only to be in the news. Just because whenever you speak about a normal player, it does not bring you in the news headlines, but if you speak about a player like Virat Kohli, it brings you in the news headlines,” he added.

In just five games, the 35-year-old has accumulated an impressive 316 runs with a strike rate of 146.33 and an average of 105.33. Meanwhile, star players like Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, and Cameron Green have been struggling to find their form this season.

