Delhi: Woman pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help, video surfaces

Jemimah Rodrigues’ superb all-round show steer India to series-levelling victory over Bangladesh

Zeenat Aman shares heartwarming throwback with ‘friend’ Rekha: ‘Years will go by without us exchanging a word…’

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he will never play football with Alia Bhatt: ' I am s*****d both ways'

Rohit Sharma most tested Indian cricketer by NADA for doping; this star batter not tested in last two years

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

Jemimah Rodrigues’ superb all-round show steer India to series-levelling victory over Bangladesh

After losing the toss at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, India took to the crease and posted a competitive total of 228/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 05:45 PM IST

Jemimah Rodrigues displayed a remarkable all-round performance, scoring 86 runs off 78 balls and taking 4 wickets for 3 runs, leading India Women to a resounding 108-run victory over Bangladesh Women in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday.

After losing the toss at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, India took to the crease and posted a competitive total of 228/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur contributed valuable half-centuries, with Kaur scoring 52 runs off 88 balls. On the bowling front, Devika Vaidya claimed 3 wickets for 30 runs, while Rodrigues dismantled the lower order. Bangladesh showed promise in their chase, reaching 106/3 at one point, but then suffered a dramatic collapse, losing seven wickets for just 14 runs and ultimately being bowled out for 120 in 35.1 overs.

India's Deepti Sharma struck the first blow, dismissing Sharmin Akhter for just 2 runs, caught lbw. Meghna Singh then claimed the wicket of Murshida Khatun, who was caught at mid-off for 12 runs. India's bowlers maintained immense pressure, bowling four consecutive maidens, which resulted in the dismissal of Lata Mondal for 9 runs, as she inside-edged a delivery from Sneh Rana onto her stumps.

Bangladesh's Fargana Hoque and Ritu Moni provided some resistance, adding 68 runs for the fourth wicket to give their team hope. However, Vaidya's delivery turned and bounced, leading to Hoque's stumping and breaking the partnership. In the very next over, Rodrigues claimed her second stumping, dismissing Moni as she attempted to take on the Indian bowler.

Rabeya Khan (1) was also dismissed by Vaidya's bowling, being stumped in the process. Rodrigues, on the other hand, managed to dismiss both Nahida Akter (2) and Nigar Sultana (3) in a single over. Nahida was bowled, while Sultana was trapped lbw. It was Rodrigues who fittingly concluded the match by having Marufa Akter (1) caught off another well-executed tossed-up delivery.

