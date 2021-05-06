'Steals my heart everyday': Jasprit Bumrah's loved up birthday wish for wife Sanjana Ganesan goes VIRAL

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who had got hitched early this year, surely did not have enough time to spend with wife Sanjana Ganesan as the two resumed duties at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Now with the cash-rich tournament suspended and the two have returned back home, Bumrah made sure to wish his wife a happy birthday in a very special way.

Taking to Instagram, Bumrah shared a lovely pic of the duo as his wife celebrates her 30th birthday. He captioned it reading, "Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You’re my person, I love you."

Earlier, after reuniting due to no IPL, the duo started spending some quality time at home. Ganesan had shared a picture of the couple on her Instagram story and wrote "Love".

The couple solemnised their relationship in a private ceremony in Goa and it was attended by close family and friends. Just days after marriage, Sanjana returned to work during the India-England ODI series in Pune, which the hosts won 2-1.

Bumrah returned to action in IPL 2021, in which he played seven matches and took six wickets.

Sanjana was earlier part of the Women's T20 World Cup which was held in Australia last year. She was also part of the 2019 World Cup in England, where she moderated shows like 'Match Point' and 'Cheeky Singles'.

She was a member of the Star Sports broadcast team during the previous edition of IPL held in UAE as well.