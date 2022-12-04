'It took 3 captains and 24 years for PAK to win World Cup': Amit Mishra slams Pakistani fan for mocking MS Dhoni

Image Source: Twitter

MS Dhoni is one of India's most successful cricketers, having won every major ICC title in white-ball cricket as Men in Blue's captain.

No other captain in the game's history has won all three trophies - 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and the Champions Trophy.

Dhoni batted in the lower middle order in Test cricket and did not receive enough opportunities to show off his batting prowess in the game's longest format.

MS Dhoni, the only captain to win all three trophies pic.twitter.com/ZeFRAc8UM1 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 23, 2022

However, one thing Dhoni did not achieve during his illustrious career was an overseas Test century.

On Saturday, a Pakistani fan took to Twitter to mock Dhoni for failing to score a Test century in foreign conditions. “To those Indian fans saying Pakistani batters can only play on flat tracks. Yasir Shah has more test hundreds away from Asia than MS Dhoni,” he tweeted.

To those Indian fans saying Pakistani batters can only play on flat tracks. Yasir Shah has more test hundreds away from Asia than MS Dhoni #PAKvENG — Haroon (@hazharoon) December 3, 2022

Yasir Shah had scored a century in Australia when he smashed 113 runs in Adelaide.

Veteran Indian cricketer Amit Mishra, who has been active on social media recently, responded emphatically to Haroon's tweet to shut him down.

Mishra reminded Haroon that it took Pakistan 24 years and three captains to win all three white-ball titles, whereas MS Dhoni won them all in seven years.

“It took 3 captains and 24 years for Pakistan to win World cup, T20 World cup and champions trophy. MS Dhoni won all three within 7 years,” Mishra tweeted.

The three titles mentioned above are the three most important white-ball events organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). In his debut year as captain of the Indian T20I team, Dhoni led a young group to a T20 World Cup victory in the event's inaugural edition. Under Dhoni's leadership, India won the ICC ODI World Cup for the first time in 28 years in 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

