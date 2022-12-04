Meet Kuldeep Sen, barber's son who is now part of Team India's ODI squad vs Bangladesh

Kuldeep Sen being handed over his ODI cap by India skipper Rohit Sharma | Photo: BCCI

Madhya Pradesh cricketer Kuldeep Sen was handed his debut during the India vs Bangladesh first ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka on Sunday (December 4). Hailing from a small village in MP’s Rewa, Sen was a breakout star at Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

26-year-old Kuldeep Sen was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals and showed his pace and accuracy in the chances that came along. The few IPL matches were enough to bring him on the selectors’ radar. But while Sen is now an international cricketer for India, playing from India was not a realistic dream for a boy born in an unknown village with no support system.

A special moment!



Congratulations to Kuldeep Sen as he is set to make his India debut!



He receives his #TeamIndia cap from the hands of captain @ImRo45. #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/jxpt3TgC5O — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2022

Sen hailed from a poor family and his father used to earn just enough from his small barber shop. The low family income had to support Sen and his four siblings. Not much was left and never enough for him to even get proper equipment. However, the promise shown by Sen was discovered by his childhood coach Aril Anthony.

When Anthony got to know about the dire money situation at Sen’s household, he decided not to charge any money for training the young fast bowler. He also supported the boy with cricket kit equipment and took care of his nutrition.

Anthony worked on Kuldeep’s action which had its flaws in the beginning. When the time was right, the young fast bowler was sent for trials, Kuldeep’s coach once told WION.

He made a stellar debut in the Ranji Trophy for MP in 2018, picking up 25 wickets in 8 matches. It took four more years of domestic cricket for him to achieve an IPL contract. In 2022, Kuldeep Sen was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2 million.

Kuldeep ban gaya India. pic.twitter.com/e9PvSeRkaZ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 31, 2022

He made a high-flying debut and played 7 matches for RR in IPL 2022, taking 8 wickets. His best IPl show came against the Royal Challengers Bangalore when he bagged 4 wickets. Some months on and Kuldeep has now made his debut for Team India. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to his 140-plus precision deliveries.

READ | India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Kuldeep Sen makes debut