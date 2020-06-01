It has encroached my bed: Sakshi Dhoni reveals MS Dhoni is sleep talking about PUBG these days

Team India cricketer MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni has revealed that 'Mahi' is currently addicted to playing the uber-popular game 'PUBG' and now he even mumbles about it during his sleep.

Sakshi's remarks came during an Instagram live session on the official handle of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and it was then that she was asked what the former Indian skipper is up to these days amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"He has got a thinking brain, it does not rest. When he plays video games, it helps him divert his mind, which is a good thing. Nowadays PUBG has encroached my bed. Mahi is sleep talking about PUBG these days," Sakshi said during the interaction.

"Mahi has 9 bikes. He opened them up, he bought parts and assembled them. He was assembling a bike and fully assembled it and he forgot to put one part and the next day he had to open the bike and he had do it all over again," she added.

Since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD hasn't featured for the Men In Blue.

During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

The 13th edition of the IPL was supposed to act as a stepping stone for Dhoni to showcase his worth and forge his way back into the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, BCCI decided to postpone the kick-off the IPL 2020 until further notice.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.