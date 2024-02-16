Ishan Kishan overlooks BCCI directive by missing another Ranji Trophy match, star player joins in

Kishan chose not to play in Jharkhand's final Group A match against Rajasthan at Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur, which commenced on Friday.

Ishan Kishan disregarded the instructions of India's head coach Rahul Dravid and BCCI secretary Jay Shah regarding his participation in the Ranji Trophy. Despite being inactive since the start of the year, Kishan chose not to play in Jharkhand's final Group A match against Rajasthan at Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur, which commenced on Friday. This decision comes just three days after Jay Shah indirectly but firmly urged centrally contracted players to make themselves accessible for domestic red-ball cricket.

Shah, without explicitly mentioning any names, effectively conveyed the stance of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"They have been informed on phone already and I'm going to write letters as well that if your chairman of selectors, your coach and your captain are asking for it then you will have to play red-ball cricket," Shah told the media.

Reports suggest that the BCCI is considering making it mandatory for players to participate in the Ranji Trophy in order to be eligible for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ishan Kishan, who has reportedly been requesting breaks since the ODI World Cup last year, has finally received approval from the team management prior to the South Africa Test series. However, reports indicate that head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma were not pleased with the timing of Kishan's break.

A clear message was sent to Kishan when he was not selected for the Test series against England, despite the announcement that KL Rahul would not be keeping wickets. Head coach Dravid then stated that Kishan must play some cricket to be considered for future selection.

Despite this, the left-hander has remained unaffected. In Kishan's absence, Kumar Kushagra has taken on the wicket-keeping duties for Jharkhand.

Kishan is not the only player who is absent from the premier domestic tournament. Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer are also missing from the ongoing final round of matches taking place at various venues. Iyer, however, is facing issues with his lower back and groin.

However, it was discovered that Kishan was training in Baroda with his new Mumbai Indians captain, Hardik Pandya, while his state team struggled near the bottom of the group A table in Ranji.

