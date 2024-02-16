Twitter
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to seek vote of confidence in Assembly today

Meet ex-banker who cracked NEET exam at 64 to study MBBS in...

‘Inspirational parent...': Anand Mahindra's heartwarming gesture for Sarfaraz Khan’s father Naushad goes viral

Naushad's unwavering support and dedication to Sarfaraz's cricketing journey over the past 15 years have been truly remarkable.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 04:15 PM IST

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, has made a heartfelt gesture towards Naushad, the father of Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan. As a token of appreciation for being an inspirational father, Mahindra has offered Naushad a Thar SUV.

Naushad's unwavering support and dedication to Sarfaraz's cricketing journey over the past 15 years have been truly remarkable. Their hard work and enduring patience have finally paid off when Anil Kumble presented Sarfaraz with his debut cap in Rajkot.

At the age of 26, Sarfaraz has fulfilled his father's dream of representing India. His debut in the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15, was a momentous occasion. Mahindra's generous gesture towards Sarfaraz's 52-year-old father only adds to the joy of this special moment.

The moment Sarfaraz received his Test cap from the legendary Indian spinner Kumble was a triumphant occasion for his entire family. His wife, brother, and particularly his father couldn't contain their tears upon witnessing their son's achievement of becoming an Indian cricketer.

Following the heartwarming exchange between father and son, which quickly gained popularity on social media, Anand Mahindra couldn't help but express his deep admiration for the duo. As a token of his appreciation, he generously gifted Sarfaraz a Thar.

Sharing a clip of Sarfaraz receiving his India cap on X, Anand Mahindra wrote: “Hard work. Courage. Patience. What better qualities than those for a father to inspire in a child? For being an inspirational parent, it would be my privilege & honour if Naushad Khan would accept the gift of a Thar.”

Also Read| IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin scripts history in Rajkot Test, becomes second Indian bowler to....

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

