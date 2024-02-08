Twitter
Ishan Kishan continues to skip Ranji Trophy, trains with Hardik and Krunal Pandya in Baroda: Reports

Ishan has not played for the team since the T20I series against Australia in November 2023.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 07:40 PM IST

Edited by

Team India's young wicketkeeper-batsman, Ishan Kishan, is currently on a break from cricket due to mental fatigue. Ishan has not played for the team since the T20I series against Australia in November 2023. He left the subsequent South Africa tour midway, citing his unavailability for the Test series against the Proteas.

Since then, Ishan has missed the T20I series against Afghanistan and the home Tests against England. Last month, Team India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, mentioned that Ishan could make a comeback after playing in domestic cricket. However, Dravid's stance changed after the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam earlier this week.

“Whenever he is ready, I didn't say he has to play domestic cricket; I said whenever he is ready... he needs to play some cricket and come back. The choice is his. We are not forcing him to do anything. We are in touch with him,” Dravid had said in the post-match press conference.

Cricbuzz has recently reported that Ishan Kishan was seen "working out and practicing" in Baroda. The 25-year-old has been residing in the city for the past few weeks, utilizing the excellent facilities at the Reliance Stadium in his pursuit of returning to the international cricket scene.

Although he has resumed training, there remains uncertainty regarding when he plans to resume competitive play.

The report also mentions that Ishan has been training alongside the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, at the Baroda training facility. Hardik, who recently made a high-profile transfer from the Gujarat Titans to the Mumbai Indians in November, will reunite with Ishan. Furthermore, Hardik was appointed as the captain of the franchise in early December, taking over from Rohit Sharma.

Ishan will not be participating in Jharkhand's upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Haryana in Jamshedpur, starting on February 9. This continued absence has sparked discussions about the potential implications on Ishan's BCCI central contract. Currently positioned in Grade C, Ishan receives an annual retainership of INR 1 crore.

In Ishan's absence, KS Bharat has taken over the wicketkeeping duties for the England Tests, as KL Rahul has not been assigned the role. However, Bharat's poor performances with the bat may have prompted the team management to consider bringing in Ishan if he had made a return to competitive cricket. Unfortunately, it appears that the 25-year-old has missed out on the opportunity for a red-ball comeback, at least for now.

