IPL in UAE: WHY Bravo, Russell, Pollard, etc might miss key opening IPL 2020 matches

Following the postponement of the T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) last week, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is now set to be held during the window of September 19 to November 10.

While IPL's Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel had already confirmed that BCCI has sent the acceptance letter to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), franchises may be missing some of their key players during the first few matches.

IPL sides are expected to be in UAE in August, with all their foreign players also set to join them for a pre-season workout.

However, teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, etc will be missing their main Windies catalysts like Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine due to the Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) and at the West Indies vs England series.

Earlier this week, CPL announced the fixtures for the 2020 season with the first match to be played between last year's runners-up Guyana Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders on August 18.

The CPL is all set to become the first major cricket league to start amid the coronavirus pandemic from August 18 while the final of the tournament will be played on September 10.

This means star players like Russell, Pollard, Hetmyer, etc will be busy showing off their abilities over there.

Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council is set to meet on August 2 to finalize the schedule and other key topics for the tournament.

As per the news outlet's reports, ECB had sent the proposal to the BCCI in April to host the 2020 season of the IPL, which was originally set to take place on March 29 in India.

Further details about when the teams will depart, dates and timings of the matches, SOPs, etc are expected to be announced after Governing Council's meeting next week.