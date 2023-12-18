IPL auction 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch for free

The IPL auction 2024 will start at 1:00 PM IST and will be available on live streaming and telecast in India.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is all set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday. The IPL auction 2024 will start at 1 pm IST and will be available on live streaming and telecast in India. A total of 333 cricketers, including 214 Indians, are set to go under the hammer for IPL season 17. Only 77 slots, including 30 for foreign players, are left to be filled at the mini IPL auction among 10 teams.

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the most vacant slots at 12. Each team can have a maximum of 25 players in their squad. Gujarat Titans have the biggest purse among the 10 teams with Rs 38.15 crore. Lucknow Super Giants have the lowest purse balance at Rs 13.15 crore.

How to watch IPL Auction 2024?

The IPL 2024 auction will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and streamed online through Jio Cinema in India on Tuesday, December 19. The highest reserve price for a player is Rs 2 crore. A total of 23 players, including ODI World Cup winners Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Steve Smith along with Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur are listed at the highest value.

