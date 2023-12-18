IPL auction 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch for free

Headlines

Weather update: IMD predicts dense fog for several states; check latest forecast here

10 Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

10 most fascinating and innovative hotels in Dubai

The Strategic Role of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in Retirement Planning

THE GROWTH STORY OF NOIDA, the Colossal Event, Organised at CRC The Flagship

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) full list of released, retained and new players

Weather update: IMD predicts dense fog for several states; check latest forecast here

10 Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

Year Ender 2023: Most searched recipes

9 new onscreen hit pairs of Bollywood in 2023

Benefits of sugar for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Koffee With Karan: Ajay Devgn takes a dig at Bollywood stars getting clicked by paparazzi at airport, says 'I don't...'

Bhojpuri cinema veteran Brijesh Tripathi passes away after suffering heart attack

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu recall shooting Dunki in real jail surrounded by dangerous criminals: 'Woh Khidki mein...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL auction 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch for free

The IPL auction 2024 will start at 1:00 PM IST and will be available on live streaming and telecast in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 09:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is all set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday. The IPL auction 2024 will start at 1 pm IST and will be available on live streaming and telecast in India. A total of 333 cricketers, including 214 Indians, are set to go under the hammer for IPL season 17. Only 77 slots, including 30 for foreign players, are left to be filled at the mini IPL auction among 10 teams. 

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the most vacant slots at 12. Each team can have a maximum of 25 players in their squad. Gujarat Titans have the biggest purse among the 10 teams with Rs 38.15 crore. Lucknow Super Giants have the lowest purse balance at Rs 13.15 crore.

How to watch IPL Auction 2024?

The IPL 2024 auction will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and streamed online through Jio Cinema in India on Tuesday, December 19. The highest reserve price for a player is Rs 2 crore. A total of 23 players, including ODI World Cup winners Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Steve Smith along with Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur are listed at the highest value.

READ | Who is auctioneer for upcoming IPL Auction 2024 in Dubai? 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Humanity should have a moon base, cities on Mars: Elon Musk

Christmas 2023: 6 thoughtful Xmas gift ideas for kids

Bihar horror: Tension erupts after mutilated body of temple's priest surfaces

THE GROWTH STORY OF NOIDA, the Colossal Event, Organised at CRC The Flagship

WTC 2023 rewind: Five things that went wrong for India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE