Who is auctioneer for upcoming IPL Auction 2024 in Dubai?

Mallika Sagar, who was the auctioneer in the recent WPL Auction 2024 is set to create history as she will be the first-ever female auctioneer to conduct the upcoming IPL Auction 2024 in Dubai, Cricbuzz reports.

She will replace Huge Edmeades who conducted the auction last year. Before Edmeades, Richard Madley was the auctioneer till 2018. Sagar is also set to be the first full-fledged IPL auctioneer from India.

However, Charu Sharma was an auctioneer in the 2022 auction after Edmeades all of a sudden collapsed in the ongoing event.

Meanwhile, the IPL Auction 2024 will take place on December 19, 2023 at Dubai’s grand venue, the Coca-Cola Arena.

Ten franchises will participate in the auction. It is expected that this auction will experience high bids and teams may even break the bank for the inclusion of talented players.

As the auction is taking place a month after the World Cup 2023 ended, franchises will probably be looking forward to seeing the star performers of the tournament. Players like Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Starc, etc are expected to trigger some record-breaking bids.