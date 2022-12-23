Search icon
Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full Players List IPL 2023 announced: Check base price, age, country, IPL History

Complete list of Punjab King's players for IPL 2023.

Punjab Kings is a team that has been at the lower end of the list of performers. Many great players have been a part of the team over the years. The IPL 2023 mini-auction has now ended. The team has a Rs 32.2 crore purse. Sam Curran emerges as the highest-paid player in the IPL 2023 mini-auction. The all-rounder was roped in by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.5 crore.

Sikhar Dhawan has already taken over as the captain after Mayank Agarwal was let loose. Apart from the Delhi batter, PBKS can boast of two of the biggest English T20 players in Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone – both extremely dangerous franchise cricketers.

PBKS released players

Mayank Agarwal (Rs 14 crore), Odean Smith (Rs 6 crore), Vaibhav Arora (Rs 2 crore), Benny Howell (Rs 40 lakh), Ishan Porel (Rs 20 lakh), Ansh Patel (Rs 20 lakh), Prerak Mankad (Rs 20 lakh), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Writtick Chatterjee (Rs 20 lakh)

PBKS retained players

Player retained- Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.

PBKS players bought in 2023 auction

Sam Curran (INR 18.50 crore), Sikandar Raza (INR 50 lakh), Harpreet Bhatia (INR 40 lakh), Vidwath Kaverappa (INR 20 lakh), Mohit Rathee (INR 20 lakh), Shivam Singh (INR 20 lakh).

