Cricket

IPL 2024: Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen power SRH to 25 run win over RCB

Powered by Travis Head century and a quickfire 67 from Heinrich Klaasen, SRH broke their own record for the highest-ever IPL total as they posted 287/3 against RCB.

Hyderabad won a close match by 25 runs against RCB. Dinesh Karthik's valiant knock of 83 runs went in vain as he was RCB's lone warrior in the match.

