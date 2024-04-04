Twitter
IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant nearing one-match ban as BCCI fine DC skipper for Code of Conduct breach

Pant was fined Rs 24 lakh for a second over-rate offence during the 2024 Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 08:06 PM IST

Delhi Capitals' captain, Rishabh Pant, has made a remarkable return to cricket following injuries sustained in a serious car accident. However, his success was marred on Wednesday when he was fined Rs 24 lakh for a second over-rate offence during the 2024 Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Pant was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during the game. Additionally, the rest of his teammates were fined 25 percent of their match fees for the same offence.

"Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders..." said the IPL in a statement.

"As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined INR 24 lakhs.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," it added.

As per IPL regulations, if a team commits a third slow over-rate offense in a single season, the captain is fined INR 30 lakh and faces a match ban. The remaining team members are subject to a fine of INR 12 lakh or 50% of their match fee, whichever is lower. Therefore, it is imperative for Pant to ensure that his team does not repeat this offense in the future.

The Delhi Capitals suffered a defeat at the hands of KKR by 106 runs, as the latter posted a formidable total of 272 for seven, marking the second highest score in IPL history. This loss marked the third defeat for the Delhi Capitals in four games.

Also read| SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
