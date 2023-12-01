IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 2 crore base price

The auction is scheduled to take place on December 19 in Dubai.

Twenty-five players have maintained their base price at INR 2 crore for the IPL 2024 auction. Among them is Umesh Yadav, who was recently released by the Kolkata Knight Riders, and is now part of the top bracket.

The Australian pacers, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins, have also thrown their names into the auction. Given their impressive performances throughout the year, they are expected to attract significant bids and potentially fetch a substantial amount of money.

Another player to watch out for is Harry Brook, who was not retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to secure a spot with a new team in the upcoming auction.

Players with INR 2 Crore Base

Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Lockie Ferguson, Gerald Coetzee, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews

