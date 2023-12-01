Headlines

Mizoram Assembly polls 2023: Counting of votes to take place on December 4

Isha Ambani spotted giving 'boss lady' vibes at NMACC donning Rs 7.89 lakh Chanel jacket

Rachin Ravindra, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc among 1166 players register for IPL 2024 auction

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: When and where to watch Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans LIVE in India

Salaar Ceasefire trailer: Prabhas slays dozens of baddies to protect Prithviraj Sukumaran, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Rachin Ravindra, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc among 1166 players register for IPL 2024 auction

Out of the 1,166 players, 830 are Indian players, while 336 are overseas players. The list comprises 212 capped players, 909 uncapped players, and 45 Associate players.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 08:29 PM IST

Some of the most prominent figures in cricket have registered for the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, according to a report by Cricbuzz. However, it is worth noting that Jofra Archer, who was recently released by the Mumbai Indians, has not enrolled. A total of 1,166 players have found themselves on the Register, which was shared with the IPL franchises on Friday. The auction is set to take place in Dubai on December 19.

The list of players seeking to secure a spot in the 10-team league includes top performers from the World Cup such as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Daryl Mitchell, and Rachin Ravindra. Josh Hazlewood, who may miss part of the league, has also submitted his name.

Out of the 1,166 players, 830 are Indian players, while 336 are overseas players. The list comprises 212 capped players, 909 uncapped players, and 45 Associate players.

Among the 830 Indian players, 18 are capped players. These include Varun Aaron, KS Bharat, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivam Mavi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Harshal Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Barinder Sran, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Hanuma Vihari, Sandeep Warrier, and Umesh Yadav.

Out of these capped Indian players, only four - Harshal Patel, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav - who were recently released by their franchises, have set their base price at a maximum of Rs 2 crore. The remaining 14 will be available at the reserve price of Rs 50 lakh.

More to follow...

