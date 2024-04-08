Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actor was initially rejected by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi, was later cast two days before shoot

IPL 2024: Jadeja, Gaikwad power Chennai Super Kings to 7-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders

Eid in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai, Qatar on April 10: When will Eid be celebrated in India?

Not Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Prasoon Joshi or Irshad Kamil; this lyricist has won most National Film Awards for Best Lyrics

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor was initially rejected by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi, was later cast two days before shoot

Eid in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai, Qatar on April 10: When will Eid be celebrated in India?

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Foods that can age your skin faster

Shah Rukh as Walter White, Ranbir as Jesse Pinkman: AI reimagines Breaking Bad with Bollywood actors

10 nutritious foods for gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

This actor was initially rejected by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi, was later cast two days before shoot

Not Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Prasoon Joshi or Irshad Kamil; this lyricist has won most National Film Awards for Best Lyrics

Jonathan Majors convicted of assaulting ex-girlfriend, sentenced to one-year intervention program

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Jadeja, Gaikwad power Chennai Super Kings to 7-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders

With the win, CSK extended their home domination and won their third game at Chepauk in a row.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 11:24 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

CSK return to winning ways with seven-wicket win over KKR Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) Hosts Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets to get back to winning ways in the Indian Premier League here on Monday. Having suffered back-to-back losses, CSK restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to a paltry 137 for 9 after opting to bowl.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (67) then scored an unbeaten half-century to anchor the chase while Shivam Dube slammed 28 off 18 balls to take CSK to their third victory of the season and end KKR's winning run. Earlier, seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (3/18) led the charge for CSK, who took wickets at regular intervals and did well to stem the flow of runs at the Chepauk.

Pacer Tushar Deshpande (3/33) also accounted for three batters while Mustafizur Rehman (2/22) picked two wickets. Skipper Shreyas Iyer top scored for KKR with a 32-ball 34.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders 137 for 9 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 34, Sunil Narine 27; Ravindra Jadeja 3/18, Tushar Deshpande 3/33).

Chennai Super Kings 141 for 3 in 17.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 67 not out, Shivam Dube 28; Vaibhav Arora 2/28, Sunil Narine 1/30, )

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year, he is now…

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani reveals if trolling affects her, says social media 'can be...'

Watch: Anant Ambani travels in Rolls-Royce Cullinan, takes Rs 25 crore convoy just to buy a...

‘If she ever decides…’: Anand Mahindra offers job to 13-year-old girl who used Alexa to scare off monkey

Akshay Kumar's worst film was box office disaster, director never had another theatrical release; has 0% rating on...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement