Cricket

IPL 2024 introduces two bouncers per over rule for bowlers, Indian pacer says 'a very small change...'

Bowlers will now have the freedom to unleash a second bouncer in an over, even if one has already been bowled.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

In an effort to create a fairer competition between batsmen and bowlers, the IPL 2024 season is introducing a significant change that will allow bowlers to deliver two bouncers per over. This new rule, which was tested during the recent 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's domestic T20 tournament, aims to bring greater balance to the game. Bowlers will now have the freedom to unleash a second bouncer in an over, even if one has already been bowled.

Concerns about player safety had previously prevented the implementation of this adjustment. However, after successful trial runs and persistent suggestions, the change will finally be put into effect. Jaydev Unadkat, a seasoned player from Saurashtra known for his contributions to various IPL teams, has praised this modification. Unadkat, who was sold to SRH for INR 1.6 cr for the upcoming IPL 2024 auction, expressed his support for the alteration.

"I do feel two bouncers an over is very much useful, and I feel it's one of those things which gives the bowler an added advantage over batters. Someone who is weak against bouncers will have to be better at it and then it will give the bowler one more weapon in their armoury. So, I feel it's a very small change with a huge impact and as a bowler I feel it's very important to have that rule," Unadkat said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Furthermore, the Impact Player rule, which was introduced in IPL 2023, will continue to be an integral part of the tournament. This rule requires teams, in addition to their playing XI, to name four substitutes during the toss. Among these substitutes, one can be designated as the Impact Player. This regulation also imposes a restriction on overseas players, allowing a maximum of four in the playing XI, a cornerstone that has been upheld since the league's inception.

However, the Impact Player rule has subtly altered team strategies, particularly affecting the role and value of all-rounders. Players such as Venkatesh Iyer, Vijay Shankar, and Shivam Dube, who are renowned for their dual abilities, predominantly featured as batsmen in the previous season. This shift in team compositions reflects the changing dynamics brought about by the Impact Player rule.

