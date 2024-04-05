IPL 2024: Big boost for Mumbai Indians as star player joins team ahead of Delhi Capitals clash

The Mumbai-based franchise is currently facing immense pressure after a disappointing start to their season.

The Mumbai Indians have received a significant boost with the return of star batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who has been sidelined for an extended period following surgery. In a video shared by the official social media account of Mumbai Indians, the talented right-handed batsman was seen arriving at the team hotel after stepping out of his car.

Suryakumar underwent surgery for a hernia that he suffered during the T20I series against South Africa, causing him to miss the subsequent matches against Afghanistan. Despite missing the first three games of the season while recovering, the 32-year-old, who has been a key player for Mumbai Indians over the years, is now set to make his comeback in the upcoming match against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday, April 7th.

With 2688 runs in 87 matches for Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav's return will undoubtedly bolster their middle order and strengthen the team overall.

The Mumbai-based franchise is currently facing immense pressure after a disappointing start to their season, having lost three consecutive matches. The five-time champions suffered defeats against the Gujarat Titans, SunRisers Hyderabad, and the Rajasthan Royals, with their most recent loss occurring at the Wankhede Stadium.

Hardik Pandya has been in the spotlight as fans have expressed their disappointment by booing him during each match, including the one at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The team's batting line-up has been the weakest link, failing to chase a target of 169 against the Titans despite being in a strong position, and only managing to score 125-9 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

