Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

RCB vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

IPL 2024: Big boost for Mumbai Indians as star player joins team ahead of Delhi Capitals clash

India approves highest-ever export quotas for essential commodities to Maldives amid tensions

Meet Sheikh who has invested in Elon Musk's SpaceX, owns Rs 2000362 crore company, he's from...

Kalki 2898 AD release postponed due to Lok Sabha elections, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer to get new release date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RCB vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet Sheikh who has invested in Elon Musk's SpaceX, owns Rs 2000362 crore company, he's from...

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya’s bromance steals the spotlight in viral video amid MI captaincy row - Watch

White Bread vs. Brown Bread: Which is good for health

10 world's most endangered animals

8 early symptoms of liver damage 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Kalki 2898 AD release postponed due to Lok Sabha elections, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer to get new release date

Sriram Raghavan reacts to Katrina, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas' box office failure: 'Didn't expect same...'

This actor ran away from home at 16, became TV and film star, worked in 25 films, then returned to college at 40

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Big boost for Mumbai Indians as star player joins team ahead of Delhi Capitals clash

The Mumbai-based franchise is currently facing immense pressure after a disappointing start to their season.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 07:47 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Mumbai Indians have received a significant boost with the return of star batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who has been sidelined for an extended period following surgery. In a video shared by the official social media account of Mumbai Indians, the talented right-handed batsman was seen arriving at the team hotel after stepping out of his car.

Suryakumar underwent surgery for a hernia that he suffered during the T20I series against South Africa, causing him to miss the subsequent matches against Afghanistan. Despite missing the first three games of the season while recovering, the 32-year-old, who has been a key player for Mumbai Indians over the years, is now set to make his comeback in the upcoming match against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday, April 7th.

With 2688 runs in 87 matches for Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav's return will undoubtedly bolster their middle order and strengthen the team overall.

The Mumbai-based franchise is currently facing immense pressure after a disappointing start to their season, having lost three consecutive matches. The five-time champions suffered defeats against the Gujarat Titans, SunRisers Hyderabad, and the Rajasthan Royals, with their most recent loss occurring at the Wankhede Stadium.

Hardik Pandya has been in the spotlight as fans have expressed their disappointment by booing him during each match, including the one at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The team's batting line-up has been the weakest link, failing to chase a target of 169 against the Titans despite being in a strong position, and only managing to score 125-9 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

Also read| Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya’s bromance steals the spotlight in viral video amid MI captaincy row - Watch

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gurgaon Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know polling date, past result and more

Viral video: Elephant smashes godown shutter for food, feasts on grains

'100 times worse than Covid': Scientists warn of deadly H5N1 bird flu pandemic

April's celestial lineup: From solar eclipse to pink moon, here's list of astronomical events to watch out

'Unacceptable, Embarrassing': Ricky Ponting expresses frustration with DC players after 106-run loss vs KKR

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement