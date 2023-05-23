IPL 2023: What will happen if CSK vs GT qualifier 1 in Chennai gets abandoned due to rain?

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1

On Tuesday, the Gujarat Titans will face off against the Chennai Super Kings in the highly anticipated Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. In their previous encounter this season, the Hardik Pandya-led Titans emerged victorious with a five-wicket win over the CSK in Ahmedabad.

However, the tables could turn as both teams now face each other at Chepauk, the fortress of the Men in Yellow. Fans are eagerly anticipating this mouth-watering clash, but are also keeping a watchful eye on the weather, hoping that rain won't spoil the excitement.

Fortunately, according to Accuweather, it will be a sunny day in Chennai with minimal chances of rain. With only a 2 percent probability of precipitation, there will be only 1 percent of cloud cover. Additionally, there is a zero percent probability of thunderstorms. So, fans can rest easy knowing that the weather won't dampen the excitement of this highly anticipated match.

In the event of rain, the outcome of Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the final will be determined by a super over. However, if the ground conditions are not suitable for a super over, the results will be based on the teams' performances during the league stage. It's important to note that this rule only applies to Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2, as they do not have any reserve days.

In the event that the Qualifier 1 match is abandoned due to rain, Gujarat Titans will automatically advance to the final, as they finished as the top team in the league stage.

The Eliminator match will take place on Wednesday at the same venue, featuring Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. The Qualifier 2 and final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

It's crucial for all teams to be prepared for any weather conditions and to give their best performance on the field. The stakes are high, and every match counts in this exciting tournament.

