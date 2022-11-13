Search icon
IPL 2023 update: Gujarat Titans trade Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson to Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2022 Champions Gujarat Titans have traded Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson to two time IPL title holders Kolkata Knight Riders.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

IPL 2023 update: Gujarat Titans trade Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson to Kolkata Knight Riders
Lockie Ferguson

Just a couple of days before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Retention Day deadline ends, IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans have traded New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz to two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (November 13). 

It is second official trade announced in this window with Mumbai Indians bringing home Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff from Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday (November 12).

“New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming TATA IPL 2023. He played 13 matches for Gujarat Titans and picked 12 wickets that included a 4-wicket haul,” the BCCI announced in a statement on Sunday.

“Kolkata Knight Riders have also traded Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans. He was included in the Gujarat Titans squad in the 2022 TATA IPL edition as a replacement for England batter Jason Roy but did not play any game last season,” the statement added.

