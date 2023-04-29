IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad end losing streak with impressive win over Delhi Capitals

Image Source: Twitter

In the 40th match of the IPL 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, SunRisers Hyderabad secured a 9-run victory over Delhi Capitals, despite Mitchell Marsh's impressive all-round performance.

Marsh picked up four wickets and scored a belligerent 63, but it wasn't enough to secure a win for DC.

DC got off to a poor start, with captain David Warner departing for a two-ball duck in the first over. However, Marsh's heroics with the ball and bat gave DC fans hope. After coming in at No.3, Marsh hit a stroke-filled 63 and stitched a stupendous 112-run stand for the second wicket with Phil Salt (59).

Salt-Marsh's belligerent hitting in the first 10 overs resurrected Delhis hopes of a 198-run chase. However, Mayank Markande provided SRH with the much-needed breakthrough, taking a stunning return catch to remove the dangerous Salt for 59. Salts wicket gave SRH spinners the sniff as Abhishek Sharma joined the party with the wicket of Manish Pandey (1).

Marsh, who looked set for his maiden IPL hundred, was then dismissed by Akeal Hosein, while young Priyam Garg was cleaned up by Mayank Markande for his second dismissal of the day.

Marsh was the best bowler for DC, returning figures of 4-1-27-4, with Axar Patel (1/29) picking up a single wicket. Ishant Sharma also had one wicket in three overs.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma set the stage for Sunrisers Hyderabad with a smashing 36-ball 67, while Heinrich Klaasen provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 53. Abhishek, who opened the innings, seemed to be batting on a different level, hitting 12 fours and a six, while the rest of the team struggled on the two-paced wicket.

Despite Abhishek's impressive performance, the top and middle order failed to deliver, scoring in single digits. However, Klaasen's 27-ball knock ensured that the momentum was maintained, with 62 runs coming off the final five overs.

As a result, SRH posted the highest score at the Kotla this season. Klaasen's partnership with Abdul Samad (28 off 21 balls) and Akeal Hosein (16 off 10 balls) added 53 off 33 balls and 35 off 18 balls, respectively.

