IPL 2023: Rinku Singh memes goes viral as KKR player hits 5 back-to-back sixes in last over against GT

IPL 2023: Because of his Rinku Singh match wining performance, fans are posting memes regarding today's cricket match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

Representational Image

IPL 2023: Thanks to Rinku Singh‘s wonderful batting, Kolkata Knight Knight Riders have won the match against Previous year’s IPL champion, Gujarat Titans. Rinku had the finest opportunity today to exhibit some kind of magic after what we had seen in the match up to that point. This player has smashed five sixes in five balls, carrying KKR to victory.

Fans on the internet have started spreading memes about today's primary starting player due to his performance. Let's see what the internet has to say about it.

