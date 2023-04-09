IPL 2023: Rinku Singh memes goes viral as KKR player hits 5 back-to-back sixes in last over against GT

IPL 2023: Thanks to Rinku Singh‘s wonderful batting, Kolkata Knight Knight Riders have won the match against Previous year’s IPL champion, Gujarat Titans. Rinku had the finest opportunity today to exhibit some kind of magic after what we had seen in the match up to that point. This player has smashed five sixes in five balls, carrying KKR to victory.
Fans on the internet have started spreading memes about today's primary starting player due to his performance. Let's see what the internet has to say about it.
Lord Rinku Singh you are insane man pic.twitter.com/duAU4sgGCo— Pulkit (@pulkit5Dx) April 9, 2023
Rinku Singh in the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/I0Z1vMPj3D — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) April 9, 2023
#GTvsKKR
ABD, Rusell, MSD bowing down to Rinku singh greatest finisher pic.twitter.com/2ML8PjaYMH — (@superking1815) April 9, 2023
Last 5 balls lo 5 sixes kotti Match gelipinchadu best ever finish in IPL history
RINKU SINGH pic.twitter.com/cTaE1nIBwp(@GRN_45) April 9, 2023
Lord Rinku Singh Supremacy pic.twitter.com/UFPKzNdTys — Siddhartha Patel (@Siddhu__94) April 9, 2023
Didn't see what was coming, the king Rinku Singh #GTvsKKR pic.twitter.com/IUGL6iXjse — (@Stormtweets_) April 9, 2023
Rinku Singh entering KKR dressing room. #KKRvsGT pic.twitter.com/IXSwMbIP95 — Rajabets India (@smileandraja) April 9, 2023
two minutes silence for those who missed today KKR vs GT match pic.twitter.com/65guhJGYGO — カーシック (@weirder__) April 9, 2023