IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja to stay with Chennai Super Kings, says report

Chennai Super Kings' former skipper Ravindra Jadeja is all set to remain with his franchise for the upcoming IPL 2023 campaign. In the lead-up to IPL 2023 mini-auction in mid-December, the future of Jadeja has been a matter of plenty of speculation.

According to a report in TOI, despite their difference in recent times, CSK and Jadeja are likely to continue their association for the IPL 2023 season.

The report says that CSK skipper MS Dhoni believes no other player can replicate what Jadeja can do at number 7 and his value in home matches at Chepauk. Jadeja was reportedly unhappy with the manner how his captaincy was handled, and how the transition was made after the side struggled under his captaincy.

Jadeja had also deleted all the posts related to CSK from his social media handles, thus making it clear that he was clearly unhappy with the franchise.

In the lead-up to the days before the mini-auction, Jadeja was not in contact with the franchise, which led to speculation that CSK may consider trading him with Delhi Capitals for Axar Patel.

Dhoni however remains reluctant to part ways with Jadeja, who remains a key player despite his recent injury, which saw him getting ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022.

The report further adds that CSK are likely to part ways with Chris Jordan and Adam Milne, both of whom could be released ahead of the 2023 mini-auction.

Jadeja has been named in India's squad for the Bangladesh tour, meaning he's likely to return to peak fitness by the end of November.