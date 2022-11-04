Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja to stay with Chennai Super Kings, says report

Chennai Super Kings' former skipper Ravindra Jadeja is all set to remain with his franchise for the upcoming IPL 2023 campaign.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja to stay with Chennai Super Kings, says report
Source: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings' former skipper Ravindra Jadeja is all set to remain with his franchise for the upcoming IPL 2023 campaign. In the lead-up to IPL 2023 mini-auction in mid-December, the future of Jadeja has been a matter of plenty of speculation. 

According to a report in TOI, despite their difference in recent times, CSK and Jadeja are likely to continue their association for the IPL 2023 season. 

The report says that CSK skipper MS Dhoni believes no other player can replicate what Jadeja can do at number 7 and his value in home matches at Chepauk. Jadeja was reportedly unhappy with the manner how his captaincy was handled, and how the transition was made after the side struggled under his captaincy. 

READ| Explained: How New Zealand, Australia and England can qualify for semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022

Jadeja had also deleted all the posts related to CSK from his social media handles, thus making it clear that he was clearly unhappy with the franchise. 

In the lead-up to the days before the mini-auction, Jadeja was not in contact with the franchise, which led to speculation that CSK may consider trading him with Delhi Capitals for Axar Patel. 

Dhoni however remains reluctant to part ways with Jadeja, who remains a key player despite his recent injury, which saw him getting ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022. 

READ| LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup match score and updates: IRE get dangerous Finn Allen, NZ 52/1 in 6 overs

The report further adds that CSK are likely to part ways with Chris Jordan and Adam Milne, both of whom could be released ahead of the 2023 mini-auction. 

Jadeja has been named in India's squad for the Bangladesh tour, meaning he's likely to return to peak fitness by the end of November. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Coconut water: 5 health benefits of this natural drink
PHOTOS: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding ceremonies to be held at iconic 110 year-old venue
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 503 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.