IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya pushes Nicholas Pooran into swimming pool, gets befitting response from LSG teammate

LSG took to Twitter to share a hilarious video of Krunal Pandya playfully pushing Nicholas Pooran into the swimming pool.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya pushes Nicholas Pooran into swimming pool, gets befitting response from LSG teammate
Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab


The atmosphere at the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) camp is relaxed and jovial following their recent nail-biting victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The team members are enjoying each other's company, and their camaraderie was captured in a video shared by the franchise.

LSG took to Twitter to share a hilarious video of Krunal Pandya playfully pushing Nicholas Pooran into the swimming pool. Despite Pooran's valiant efforts to escape, he was unable to avoid the plunge. However, the former West Indies skipper quickly retaliated by throwing his wet vest at Krunal.

Watch:

Pooran's outstanding performance was the driving force behind Lucknow Super Giants' victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore, earning him the coveted Player of the Match award. Despite a daunting target of 213, LSG found themselves struggling at 105 for 5 in the 12th over, with little hope of achieving the mammoth score.

However, Pooran's exceptional batting skills turned the game around, smashing an impressive 62 runs off just 19 balls. With a remarkable strike rate of 326.32, Pooran hit 7 sixes and 4 boundaries, before being dismissed in the 17th over.

Although RCB made a valiant effort to recover after Pooran's departure, the game was ultimately decided by a missed opportunity from Harshal Patel, who failed to run out non-striker Ravi Bishnoi on the final delivery.

With 3 wins from 4 matches, KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants currently sit at the top of the points table, with their only loss of the season coming against Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore have only managed 1 win from 3 matches, placing them at the 7th spot.

