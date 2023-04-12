'Had a score to settle': Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth fight once again; Rishabh Pant shares video - Watch

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Cricket has witnessed its fair share of controversial incidents that have left a lasting impression on fans worldwide. From the infamous monkey gate to the sandpaper scandal, the sport has seen it all.

However, one incident that caused a stir in the cricket fraternity was the slap-gate controversy that occurred during a match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in 2008. It involved former India cricketer slapping S Sreesanth, leaving a lasting impact on the sport.

Fast forward to the present day, and it seems that both cricketers have crossed paths once again, albeit in a different setting. This time, it was for an advertisement for Zomato, where Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth were seen bickering over the correct pronunciation of the food delivery app's name. Harbhajan called it Zomaato, while Sreesanth insisted it was Zomaito.

Rishabh Pant took to his Twitter handle and posted a video with a funny caption, "Can't believe Bhajji pa and Sree fought once again."

Zomato's official Twitter handle reposted Rishabh Pant's post and added the caption "2008 to 2023, some things never change."

2008 to 2023, some things never change https://t.co/DTVCC1u7WK — zomato (@zomato) April 12, 2023

The commotion captured the notice of both Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh, prompting their reaction.

Take a look:

always knew I could deliver a doosra #ad https://t.co/ww7KFDaaNS — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 12, 2023

After the highly publicized slapgate incident, Harbhajan Singh received a five-match ban from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In addition, he expressed remorse for his actions and apologized to Sreesanth on multiple occasions.

READ| IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma video calls wife Ritika after MI's first win, her reaction goes viral - Watch