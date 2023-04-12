Search icon
'Had a score to settle': Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth fight once again; Rishabh Pant shares video - Watch

India’s star batter Rishabh Pant took to his Twitter handle and posted a video with caption, "Can't believe Bhajji pa and Sree fought once again."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 07:07 PM IST

'Had a score to settle': Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth fight once again; Rishabh Pant shares video - Watch
Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Cricket has witnessed its fair share of controversial incidents that have left a lasting impression on fans worldwide. From the infamous monkey gate to the sandpaper scandal, the sport has seen it all. 

However, one incident that caused a stir in the cricket fraternity was the slap-gate controversy that occurred during a match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in 2008. It involved former India cricketer slapping S Sreesanth, leaving a lasting impact on the sport.

Fast forward to the present day, and it seems that both cricketers have crossed paths once again, albeit in a different setting. This time, it was for an advertisement for Zomato, where Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth were seen bickering over the correct pronunciation of the food delivery app's name. Harbhajan called it Zomaato, while Sreesanth insisted it was Zomaito.

Rishabh Pant took to his Twitter handle and posted a video with a funny caption,  "Can't believe Bhajji pa and Sree fought once again."

Zomato's official Twitter handle reposted Rishabh Pant's post and added the caption "2008 to 2023, some things never change."

The commotion captured the notice of both Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh, prompting their reaction.

Take a look:

After the highly publicized slapgate incident, Harbhajan Singh received a five-match ban from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In addition, he expressed remorse for his actions and apologized to Sreesanth on multiple occasions.

