IPL 2023: Jason Roy smashes four sixes in an over off Shahbaz Ahmed during RCB vs KKR clash - Watch

KKR got off to a strong start thanks to Jason Roy and N Jagadeesan, who accumulated 66 runs inside the powerplay.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 09:18 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

The 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 sees Royal Challenger Bangalore hosting Kolkata Knight Riders. Virat Kohli, the captain of RCB, won the toss and chose to invite Nitish Rana's team to bat first. It's worth noting that this is the third match in which Kohli is leading the side, with regular skipper Faf du Plessis coming in as the Impact player.

KKR got off to a strong start thanks to Jason Roy and N Jagadeesan, who accumulated 66 runs inside the powerplay. 

In the sixth over, bowled by Shahbaz Ahmed, Roy smashed the pacer for four sixes in a row. He even attempted a hattrick of sixes after taking a run on the first ball of the over, ultimately concluding the over with another maximum over midwicket.

As for KKR, they are currently struggling in eighth place with just two wins from seven matches. Meanwhile, RCB is placed fifth in the points table with four wins from seven matches and eight points.

