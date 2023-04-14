IPL 2023: Harry Brook's century guides Sunrisers Hyderabad to 23-runs victory over Kolkata Knight Riders

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

On Friday, Harry Brook led Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens with an unbeaten 100 off just 55 balls. Brook's maiden IPL century was a dazzling display of skill, featuring 12 fours and 3 sixes.

Despite posting the highest total of IPL 2023 with 228 runs, SunRisers Hyderabad fans and coaching staff were on edge as Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh launched a counter-attack, taking the game down to the wire.

Rana smashed 75 runs from just 41 balls, while Singh was unbeaten on 58 (31), following his heroics in the previous game where he hit 5 sixes in the final over to secure a sensational win over defending champions Gujarat Titans.

However, KKR left too much to chase in the final over, with 32 runs needed. T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered fine performances in the overs for SunRisers, preventing Rana and Singh from producing another stunning finish.

KKR were in deep trouble from the start, needing well over 10 runs per over, and were at 22 for 3 off 4 overs. Marco Jansen shone with figures of 2 for 37, while Umran Malik recovered from a 28-run first over to keep Rinku Singh quiet in the final over. Mayank Markande picked up 2 wickets for 27, and Bhuvneshwar used all his experience to deliver a sensational spell.

Kolkata Knight Riders' chase of a mammoth 229 was off to a rocky start, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz falling to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over of the innings. Venkatesh Iyer, the Impact Sub, was sent in at No.3 to join Narayan Jagadeesan at the crease. However, SunRisers Hyderabad were in top form, and Jansen dismissed Iyer for an 11 ball 10.

Although KKR was unable to successfully chase the target, they put up a valiant effort and brought the game down to the last two overs. Ultimately, their innings concluded with a score of 205/7.

