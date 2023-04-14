Search icon
'Jab Ricky Met Kohli': Ricky Ponting's son meets Virat Kohli ahead of DC vs RCB clash, his reaction goes viral

As Ponting and Kohli engaged in light-hearted banter and shared a laugh, little Fletcher William continued to gaze in awe at the RCB star.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 08:33 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Ponting's son, Fletcher William, appeared to be completely mesmerized by the presence of Indian cricket superstar, Kohli, as he couldn't take his eyes off him during their encounter. Kohli, on the other hand, fondly recalled meeting the young boy during his previous visit to Australia.

The heartwarming meeting was captured on video and shared by DC on their Twitter account, with the caption "Jab Ricky Met Kohli. Extended Cameo: Ricky Jr."

Ponting's son recently had a batting session in the Delhi Capitals' nets, with his father throwing balls at him. The junior Ponting's performance was impressive, prompting his father to joke about him being ready for the challenging match against RCB on Saturday.

The Delhi Capitals have had a disappointing start to the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, losing all four of their matches and currently sitting at the bottom of the points table. The team has struggled to perform collectively, with both their batting and bowling departments letting them down.

To make matters worse, the team has been without their regular captain, Rishabh Pant, who sustained injuries in a road accident. David Warner was brought in as the replacement captain, but he has failed to inspire the team with his batting or leadership skills.

As the Delhi Capitals prepare for their upcoming match against RCB, they will need to work together and improve their performance if they hope to turn their season around.

