IPL 2023: David Miller, Vijay Shankar shine as Gujarat Titans top the table after 3rd consecutive victory

Source: Twitter

Gujarat Titans defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets on Saturday. The Eden Gardens hosted a thrilling clash where Hardik Pandya and Co took the revenge of their previous defeat. Batting first Nitish Rana’s side didn’t get the start they needed as Riders lost two early wickets in the powerplay. Rahmatullah Gurbaz kept the scoreboard moving from one end after his opening partner Narayan Jagadeesan and Shardul Thakur was dismissed by Mohammed Shami. Venkatesh Iyer and skipper Nitish Rana didn’t stay long either as Joshua Little crippled the middle order by two crucial wickets and KKR were 88 for 4 in the 11th over. After the loss of 4 wickets, run rate went down and in search of boundaries Gurbaz also gave his wicket to Noor Ahmad. Rinku Singh failed to showcase much of his skills as Noor Ahmad delivered yet again by bowling outside off and dismissing him at the long off. With some massive sixes Andree Russell scored quick 34 off just 19 balls and took the teams total to 179.

Chasing 180, Gujarat Titans faced an early blow when Wriddhiman Saha once again failed to deliver, but his partner Shubman Gill didn’t let KKR bowler breathe easy. With 8 fours, the right hand batter displayed a pure class but remained one run short from his fifth half century in IPL 2023. Skipper Hardik Pandya also lost his wicket at 26 off 20 balls. After two quick wickets Nitish Rana and Co tried to put pressure on David Miller and Vijay Shankar but they got it off too quickly. Vijay Shankar scored a magnificent 50 off just 24 balls and his partner Miller’s 32 off 18 balls took Titans to a comfortable victory in the 18th over. Joshua Little was awarded player of the match for taking two important wickets at the crucial stage of the match.

After 3 back-to-back wins Hardik Pandya’s side are now back on the top of the table with 6 wins in 8 games. Whereas Kolkata now has 6 losses in 9 games and are currently at the 7th spot in the IPL points table.