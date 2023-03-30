Search icon
IPL 2023: CSK captain MS Dhoni may miss opening match against Gujarat Titans, here's why - Report

The Chennai Super Kings captain attended the IPL captain's meet in Ahmedabad on Thursday and seemed to be in good spirits.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 10:09 PM IST

MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, captain of the Chennai Super Kings, is questionable for Friday's first game of the Indian Premier League 2023 against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad owing to a soreness in his left knee, according to The Indian Express.

According to the source, Dhoni is experiencing pain and does not want to risk further injury because of the team's current lack of wicketkeepers. When asked for comment, though, the franchise declined.

Meanwhile, Dhoni was present at the captain's meet held at the Narendra Modi Stadium earlier that day. Rohit Sharma, captain of the Mumbai Indians, was absent due to sickness.

Dhoni has been putting in a lot of work in Chepauk in preparation for the IPL. The 41-year-old still seemed to be in peak physical condition.

It would be intriguing to watch who takes charge of the team if Dhoni is unable to play on Friday. Ben Stokes should be considered for the captaincy. In seven games last year, Ravindra Jadeja was the captain.

At CSK's training session on Thursday, Dhoni reportedly did not bat at nets but instead spoke with Gujarat Titans coach Gary Kirsten, with whom he won the ODI World Cup in 2011.

It has also been learned that the decision on whether or not to include Dhoni in the starting Eleven will be made on the morning of the game. Devon Conway might maintain wickets if he makes the starting eleven. Either Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ambati Rayudu will wear the gloves if the New Zealand international is left off.

Dhoni's left knee, it has been said, has been giving him trouble over the last few days. During CSK's intra-squad encounter on Monday, Dhoni was reluctant to step out to bat and was spotted sitting with a knee cap.

As he attempted to go for a two, he would hobble and struggle to get there.

