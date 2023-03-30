Meet Saachi Marwah, wife of Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana: Know her Bollywood connection

Saachi Marwah with husband Nitish Rana (Photo - Instagram)

As IPL 2023 is just around the corner, all 10 teams are gearing up and preparing to win the exciting and glamorous cricket tournament. Among all the team captains are Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana, who has replaced Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2023 edition.

Nitish Rana, who is making his debut as the captain of the IPL team KKR in the sixteenth edition of the tournament, is married to Saachi Marwah. Nitish Rana and Saachi Marwah both have an incredible social media presence and often stun the internet with adorable couple photos.

KKR captain Nitish Rana and Saachi Marwah have been married for several years, and showcase their love on social media often. While Nitish Rana is gearing up for IPL 2023, here is all you need to know about his wife Saachi, and her connection with Bollywood.

Who is Nitish Rana’s wife Saachi Marwah?

Saachi Marwah and Nitish Rana got married in 2019 after being in a relationship for several years. Saachi has been supportive of Rana since the beginning of his career as a cricketer and watched him play several IPL matches since he made his debut in 2018.

Saachi Marwah is currently pursuing a career as a lavish interior designer since 2015. She is a graduate of Ansal University and has trained under several high-profile interior designers before launching her own career in the industry.

Saachi’s brother Paramveer and Nitish Rana are good friends, and she dated the Indian cricketer for three years before they eventually got married in 2019. Saachi also has a connection in Bollywood, with a veteran star you’d never expect.

Saachi Marwah is the niece of Bollywood legend Govinda and the cousin sister of Krushna Abhishek, an Indian actor and comedian. The same was revealed on the Kapil Sharma show by the comedian.

This is the first time that Nitish Rana will be the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. Rana is known for his aggressive form as a right-hand batter, as well as an off-spinner bowler.

