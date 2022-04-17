SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in India

The 20th match of the Tata Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings. SRH is currently placed at the 7th spot at the points table whereas Punjab Kings is at the 5th place.
Sunrisers Hyderabad won its previous IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders convincingly as they chased down the target of 176 in the 18th over with 7 wickets whereas Punjab Kings too won its previous IPL game against Mumbai Indians by Mumbai Indians by 12 runs.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings start?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings will be played on April 18 (Sunday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings will be held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Full Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell