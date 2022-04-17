IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS: DY Patil Stadium pitch and weather report for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match

In match 28 of the IPL, we will witness the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. This will be the 1st double-header this Sunday and this match will be an afternoon game.
Kane Williamson will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad and his team has won the previous 3 IPL games and currently stand at the 7th position in the IPL whereas Punjab Kings have also won the 3 IPL matches so far this season and are placed at the 5th spot due to a better run-rate as compared to SRH.
DY Patil Stadium is a lively pitch with good pace, carry, and bounce in this match and batters will enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. The expected average scores are around 170-180 runs in this match. Chasing is the best option as no target is safe nowadays owing to the aggressive mindset of batters.