HomeCricket

Cricket

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022

Let's have a look at the Dream11 team prediction of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match in the IPL 2022.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 17, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

Match 28 of the IPL will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. Kane Williamson leads Sunrisers Hyderabad whereas Mayank Agarwal is the captain of Punjab Kings in this year's IPL.

READ: IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik's heroics help RCB beat DC by 16 runs, David Warner's fifty goes in vain

Sunrisers Hyderabad has been in red hot form during its recent IPL games. They started this IPL with 2 back to back losses but have retrieved themselves by winning the next three games. This season, the Punjab Kings have been in hot and cold form as they haven't managed to win 2 consecutive IPL games.

Dream11 Prediction – SRH vs PBKS– IPL 2022

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson (C)

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (VC)

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

READ: IPL 2022: Virat Kohli plucks the ball out of thin air, takes the stunning one-handed catch

SRH vs PBKS My Dream11 Playing XI

Nicholas Pooran, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson (C), Liam Livingstone (VC), Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Saturday, April 17, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. 

