PBKS vs SRH Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022

Match 28 of the IPL will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. Kane Williamson leads Sunrisers Hyderabad whereas Mayank Agarwal is the captain of Punjab Kings in this year's IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has been in red hot form during its recent IPL games. They started this IPL with 2 back to back losses but have retrieved themselves by winning the next three games. This season, the Punjab Kings have been in hot and cold form as they haven't managed to win 2 consecutive IPL games.

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson (C)

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (VC)

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Nicholas Pooran, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson (C), Liam Livingstone (VC), Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Saturday, April 17, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.