IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik's heroics help RCB beat DC by 16 runs, David Warner's fifty goes in vain

Dinesh Karthik and David Warner both scored 66 runs for their teams

Both Dinesh Karthik and David Warner scored 66 runs each for their respective teams, but a lack of support from other batters cost Delhi Capitals as they succumbed to a 16-run defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Karthik batted with authority in his unbeaten 34-ball 66 before the bowlers staged a fine comeback as RCB defeated DC at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Karthik blazed away after Glenn Maxwell hit seven fours and two sixes in his 55 off 34 deliveries to take RCB to 189 for five.

READ| WATCH: Dinesh Karthik's 'beast' mode as he smacks Mustafizur Rahman for 4,4,4,6,6,4

In reply, the Capitals could only manage 173 for seven despite David Warner's sensational 38-ball 66. It was RCB's fourth win in six games and they are now third on the points table while Delhi slumped to their third loss in five outings.

A look at the Points Table after Match 27 of the #TATAIPL 2022. #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/Poi8ZZZK1o — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2022

Chasing 190, DC were off to a flier with Warner and young Prithvi Shaw (16) pummelling the RCB bowlers into submission, the duo racing to 50 before Mohammed Siraj dismissed the Indian.

Warner was then joined by compatriot Mitchell March, who was playing his first match for the Capitals. The all-rounder, who is coming off a hip injury, looked rusty and struggled to hit the ball. But that didn't dampen Warner's spirits as the southpaw continued to strike the ball with perfection as his family cheered him on from the stands.

READ| WATCH: Virat Kohli plucks ball out of thin air, takes stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant

The 35-year-old cracked five sixes and four fours before his fiery knock was brought to an end by Wanindu Hasaranga.

The Australian's wicket signalled a shift in momentum as RCB made a strong comeback with Delhi losing a flurry of wickets.

First, Marsh's painstaking knock of 14 off 24 balls came to an end thanks to a bizarre run-out. Josh Hazlewood (3/28), who was exceptional, then bowled a brilliant 15th over, dismissing Rovman Powell for a first-ball duck and then accounting for Lalit Yadav (1).

READ| RCB vs DC: Dinesh Karthik scores 50 in 26 balls, netizens call him 'Mr 360° of India'

Delhi's hopes were pinned on the big-hitting Pant (34), who did hit some lusty blows, but his whirlwind inning was brought to an end by a one-handed blinder from Virat Kohli.

Shardul and Axar Patel managed to play some big shots but the RCB bowlers had other plans as DC fell short.

Earlier, the Capitals' bowlers performed as a well-oiled unit initially with Shardul Thakur (1/27), Khaleel Ahmed (1/36), Axar Patel (1/29) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/46) doing well but bled runs in the slog overs as Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed (32 not out) added 74 in the last five.

READ| WATCH: Lalit Yadav inflicts brilliant run-out on Virat Kohli with stunning one-handed throw

Karthik, who has been revelling in his role as a finisher this season, hit five fours and as many sixes in his sensational knock.

DC made full use of the coin landing in their favour as they put pressure on RCB early on with tight fielding and good bowling.

Having lost Anuj Rawat for a duck, Faf du Plessis was sent back to the dugout by Khaleel Ahmed while Virat Kohli perished after incredible fielding from Lalit Yadav. Glenn Maxwell then steadied the ship as he scored a fifty but shortly after the Aussie all-rounder was dismissed, DK took it upon himself to take his side over the line.

With inputs from PTI