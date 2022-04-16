WATCH: Dinesh Karthik's 'beast' mode as he smacks Mustafizur Rahman for 4,4,4,6,6,4

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has been in sublime form for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Having come out to bat when RCB were reeling at 92/5, Karthik remained unbeaten at 66*, to help his side score a fight-worthy total of 189/5.

Amidst his 66-run knock, laced with five boundaries and five sixes, was one over from Mustafizur Rahman, when Karthik took him to the cleaners.

DK scored six back-to-back boundaries in Rahman's over, 28 runs in six balls, smacking the first three deliveries from the Bangladeshi pacer for fours. The veteran Indian wicketkeeper then struck two huge sixes on the next two balls, while finishing the nightmare for Rahman with another boundary on the final ball.

Having dispatched his opposite number for 4,4,4,6,6,4 DK reached his fifty in just 26 deliveries.

Watch Dinesh Karthik's six back-to-back boundaries against Mustafizur Rahman:

Beast mode of Dinesh Karthik against Mustafizur.

Talking about the match, RCB were asked to bat first, after Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to field. The Bengaluru-based franchise got off to a shaky start as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Having lost Anuj Rawat for a duck, Faf du Plessis was sent back to the dugout by Khaleel Ahmed while Virat Kohli perished after incredible fielding from Lalit Yadav.

Glenn Maxwell then steadied the ship as he scored a fifty but shortly after the Aussie all-rounder was dismissed, DK took it upon himself to take his side over the line.

He stitched together a 92-run partnership with young Shahbaz Ahmed. In reply, Delhi Capitals were 79/1 at the time of writing, after 10 overs.