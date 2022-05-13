IPL 2022: Watch Yuvraj Singh troll Suresh Raina after CSK fold for 97, latter responds

Yuvraj Singh trolled Suresh Raina, his savage response goes viral

Former Indian batters Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina were seen engaging in a hilarious banter after Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets to end the latter's hopes of reaching the playoffs of IPL 2022.

Before the CSK vs MI match, MS Dhoni's side still had a chance of qualifying for the playoffs, but after their loss to Mumbai, they became the second side to be knocked out of the race for playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings batters could only score a paltry 97 runs, as Daniel Sams's 3 wicket spell combined with handy contributions from Kumar Kartikeya and Riley Meredith made it a one-sided contest.

Yuvraj, known for his witty sense of humour, decided to roast his buddy Raina however, the reply from Mr IPL is winning the internet.

In a video that's now going crazy viral on social media, Yuvraj Singh asks CSK legend Suresh Raina, about 'his team' getting out on 97, after which the latter responds by saying "Main nahi tha uss match mein (I wasn't playing in the match)."

Raina, who didn't get any takers in the IPL 2022 mega auction has joined the commentary team for the ongoing IPL campaign.

Even till date, Raina remains the highest run-scorer for CSK in IPL, and he used to lead the franchise in MS Dhoni's absence as well. However, none of the IPL franchises bid for Raina, and he subsequently went unsold.

Chennai Super Kings meanwhile have had a torrid season so far, as they suffered their ninth loss of the ongoing season, at the hands of MI. They currently occupy ninth place in the league table, with only 3 wins.