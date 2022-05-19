IPL 2022: Virat Kohli spotted consoling Matthew Wade after his dismissal, pics go viral

Virat Kohli consoles Matthew Wade after his dismissal versus RCB

The encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans is underway at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, and the match has already provided netizens with a lot to talk about. One of the biggest talking points from the first innings of RCB vs GT match was the dismissal of Matthew Wade.

The Australian batsman was visibly frustrated after he was given LBW out in the last over of powerplay, and Virat Kohli was seen consoling the GT batsman following his controversial dismissal.

Kohli, who himself hasn't had an easy season in IPL 2022, was spotted talking to Wade, supposedly consoling him. The gesture was won over the netizens, who were happy to see the sportsmanship of the former Indian skipper.

The pictures of Kohli consoling Wade are now going viral on social media:

Virat Kohli had some words with Matthew Wade after he got.

Wade meanwhile was furious after his dismissal and he was spotted throwing his helmet in fury smashing his helmet inside the dressing room.

The incident took place on the second ball of the fifth over. Glenn Maxwell bowled a full-length delivery which appeared to be hitting the stumps and thus Maxwell flung out in appeal.

The umpire agreed and give Wade out, but the GT batter was very sure that he had nicked it, and thus he asked for a DRS review.

After a referral from the third umpire, the ball didn't strike the bat as shown by the ultraedge. Wade thus had to walk back to the dugout but he was clearly not happy.