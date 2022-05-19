IPL 2022: GT's Matthew Wade throws helmet, smashes bat in rage after getting out

Matthew Wade reacts angrily after dismissal versus RCB

Matthew Wade was not a happy man after his dismissal against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The Gujarat Titans batsman was seen taking out his frustration at his bat, and he even threw away his helmet in fury inside the dressing room.

Wade's antics were caught on camera after he was given out by the umpire. The incident took place on the second ball of the fifth over. Glenn Maxwell bowled a full-length delivery which appeared to be hitting the stumps and thus Maxwell flung out in appeal.

The umpire agreed and give Wade out, but the GT batter was very sure that he had nicked it, and thus he asked for a DRS review.

After a referral from the third umpire, the ball didn't strike the bat as shown by the ultraedge. Wade thus had to walk back to the dugout but he was clearly not happy.

The Australian was subsequently seen taking out his rage on his bat and his helmet as soon as he walked inside the dressing room.

A video of the incident is now going viral:

After Wade's dismissal, Virat Kohli was also spotted consoling the GT batsman.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya's decision to bat first didn't help his side as they struggled for runs, and were 122/3 after 16 overs.