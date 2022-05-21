IPL 2022: Two more 'mystery girls' spotted during MI vs DC match, see viral pic

Two mystery girls were spotted during MI vs DC game which caught the eye of fans

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is edging towards its business end of the campaign as three slots of the available four berths for the playoffs have already been booked, with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals' encounter playing the deciding factor in the last remaining spot.

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals need a win against Mumbai Indians to ensure their passage into the playoffs, otherwise, it will be Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who will qualify for the next stage.

Amidst all the gripping cricketing drama, two 'mystery girls' in the stands caught the eye of fans on Twitter.

As soon as the two girls were spotted on camera, netizens started to hilarious applaud the work of the cameramen, for capturing the 'mystery girls'.

Here is the picture of the two mystery girls spotted during the MI vs DC match:

Talking about the match between MI and DC, Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first, after which his bowlers led the attack as they scalped three quick wickets.

Delhi Capitals, however, responded strongly with Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell trying to counterattack, but once they both were dismissed MI once again roared back into the contest, courtesy of crucial breakthroughs from Ramandeep Singh.

Late flourish from Axar Patel helped DC reach a total of 158/7 in their respective 20 overs.